Tracking pleasant weather for the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Clouds will continue to increase during the day on Monday along with highs back into the upper 70s to lower 80s, lows will fall near 60 degrees. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower, highs will be in the upper 70s with lows near 60 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for isolated to widely scattered showers, afternoon highs will remain in the upper 70s and lows will be near 60 degrees. Thursday will remain cloudy with scattered showers, highs will be the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday will remain cloudy with a chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and highs will again be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.