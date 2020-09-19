Tracking pleasant weather for the weekend

Plenty of sunshine with lower humidity and comfortable afternoon highs are expected this weekend. Tropical Storm Beta could increase our rain chances for the week ahead.
It is a crisp start to the day across the Mid-South. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this morning under fair skies. Today expect plenty of sunshine across the region along with lower humidity values. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s today with northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with lows in the 50s area wide. Winds will remain out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Highs: Upper 70s to lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Lows: Middle to upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Tracking a few more clouds across the area tomorrow, but overall, the weather will remain pleasant. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s during the night under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Clouds will continue to increase during the day on Monday along with highs back into the upper 70s to lower 80s, lows will fall near 60 degrees. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower, highs will be in the upper 70s with lows near 60 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for isolated to widely scattered showers, afternoon highs will remain in the upper 70s and lows will be near 60 degrees. Thursday will remain cloudy with scattered showers, highs will be the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday will remain cloudy with a chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and highs will again be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
