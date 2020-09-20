Breakdown: Why this tropical season is breaking records

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -This hurricane season has already broken records and has been extremely busy but it started off that way. The season started with two preseason storms which were Arthur and Bertha that formed on May 17th & 27th. This is the 6th year in a row that storms have formed before the official start of the season. The two preseason storms didn’t break records but it was the third storm Cristobal that broke the record for being the earliest C name storm to form. The previous record was held by the 2016 hurricane season.