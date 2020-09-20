Breakdown: Why this tropical season is breaking records

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -This hurricane season has already broken records and has been extremely busy but it started off that way. The season started with two preseason storms which were Arthur and Bertha that formed on May 17th & 27th. This is the 6th year in a row that storms have formed before the official start of the season. The two preseason storms didn’t break records but it was the third storm Cristobal that broke the record for being the earliest C name storm to form. The previous record was held by the 2016 hurricane season.
It has remained active, so active that we completed our initial hurricane name list for this year.
Now that the initial list is complete, names will come from the Greek Alphabet.
Two storms have already been used on this list. This puts us at 23 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 2 major. The 8 hurricanes are Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Marco, Nana, Paulette, Sally, and Teddy. The two majors were Laura which reached category 4 status and Teddy which was a category three at its peak.
2020 will go down as at least the 2nd most active season with 23 named storms and there is still plenty of season left.
This season also tied the record for the most named storms in the Atlantic at once. According to the National Hurricane Center, from September 11-14, in 1971, there were also five named storms in the Atlantic at once. In late August of 1971, there were seven tropical systems recorded at the same time in the Atlantic Basin, but not all of the systems had been named.
This season was the second time to have a v and w named storm. The last time that happen was in the super busy season of 2005. Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.
