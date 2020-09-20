Expect more nice weather for Sunday

THE WEEK AHEAD: Clouds will increase on Monday, giving way to mainly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday we will remain cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower or two, highs will reach into the upper 70s with lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday we will see cloudy skies with widely scattered showers, highs will remain in the upper to middle 70s with lows in the lower 60s. Thursday we will also see cloudy skies and scattered showers, highs will reach into the middle to upper 70s with lows in the lower 60s. Friday we will see partly cloudy skies return with only a few showers possible, highs will be near 80 degrees and lows in the middle 60s.