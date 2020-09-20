Expect more nice weather for Sunday

A mix of sun and clouds are expected today along with highs reaching into the lower 80s. Enjoy the nice weather while we have it, rain chances increase as we push into midweek.
Another crisp morning across the Mid-South under fair skies. Today, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s again this afternoon with dry conditions. Tonight, we will see partly to mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s and east winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Highs: Upper 70s to lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: East around 5 to 10 mph. Lows: Upper 50s to lower 60s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Clouds will increase on Monday, giving way to mainly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday we will remain cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower or two, highs will reach into the upper 70s with lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday we will see cloudy skies with widely scattered showers, highs will remain in the upper to middle 70s with lows in the lower 60s. Thursday we will also see cloudy skies and scattered showers, highs will reach into the middle to upper 70s with lows in the lower 60s. Friday we will see partly cloudy skies return with only a few showers possible, highs will be near 80 degrees and lows in the middle 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Long range forecast show partly cloudy skies for Saturday with a possible shower or two. Highs will reach into the lower 80s as we start the weekend ahead.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
