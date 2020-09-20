Health officials report 120 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 120 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths Sunday.
Shelby County now has 30,255 total cases with 29,948 confirmed and 307 probable.
SCHD also confirmed three new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 445 of which 423 are confirmed and 22 are probable.
There are 1,553 active cases across the county while 28,257 have recovered from coronavirus. More than 400K tests have been administered in Shelby County.
To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.
