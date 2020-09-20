House fire in Parkway Village leaves neighbors shocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents in the Parkway Village area woke up to a massive house fire early Sunday morning.
The fire caused substantial damage, and even some minor damage to a neighbor’s house.
WMC talked with neighbors who said the fire was so intense they could feel the heat from their doorsteps.
“It was hot! That is the only thing I can remember. It was real hot,” said one neighbor.
“Just a gulf of flames, about six fire trucks,” said another neighbor.
Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday the Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire on Clearbrook Cove.
Firefighters reported heavy fire, neighbors captured the intense flames on their cellphones.
“I moved my vehicle because the heat was so intense.”
Firefighters were able to gain control of the fire in less than an hour and reported no injuries.
The Red Cross provided assistance to two adults, neighbors say a couple lived in the home.
“They’re good people, that actually lived here, we get along great and everybody in this little cove here does the same,” said Larry Stephens, neighbor.
Stephens and another neighbor say they checked on the couple who they say was in shock.
“I asked him was everybody okay and do you need anything, he was still very emotional. He was out there with a couple of family members, he knows that if he needs to reach out he can,” said Cleveland, neighbor.
“She walked to the back and her husband walked to the back of the house and looked, and she was just in amaze this was going on and it was her house,” said Stephens.
It’s unknown if there was a working smoke alarm. MFD estimates more than $100,000 worth of total damage and say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.