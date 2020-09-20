The Investigators: How local universities are sharing COVID-19 data and handling cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis, Ole Miss and Christian Brothers have public dashboards that show the number of COVID-19 cases on campus. The WMC Action News Five Investigators also looked at what happens after a student living on campus tests positive.
The University of Memphis has a quarantine facility available.
Students who need to stay there have their own bathrooms and meals are provided.
But students who test positive also have the option of leaving campus and going home.
At LeMoyne-Owen, positive students must leave campus for 14 days.
But those who do not have access to safe housing or live more than three hours away, may be housed on campus but limited spaces are available.
Campus housing at Rhodes college isn’t open but a quarantine protocol is in place should students come back in the spring.
Christian Brothers University has quarantine facilities available for students.
As for their transparency ratings, Ole Miss gets a B while the University of Memphis has not yet been rated by Yale researchers.
