Man arrested for firing shots on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is in custody after police say he fired shots at another car on the interstate at midnight Sunday.
Marcus X Greer, 21, is charged with aggravated assault after Sean O’Connor and Keith Lee told police he shot towards their vehicle.
O’Connor and Lee met MPD at 4815 Jackson Ave. and stated they had been driving on I-240 when a white Nissan Altima in front of them suddenly slowed down.
O’Connor, the driver, stated he could see multiple muzzle flashes coming out of a handgun that the driver of the Nissan held out of the window, shooting towards their vehicle.
Officers located the Nissan and talked with Greer who said he’d been driving the Altima and was being chased by two vehicles on the interstate. He admitted to shooting as an attempt to scare them away.
