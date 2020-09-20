MFD investigating house fire causing more than 100K in damages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department responded to a residential fire Sunday in Parkway Village.
Firefighters responded at 2:09 a.m. and reported heavy fire visible from the one-story wood-frame home at Clearbrook Cove.
Approximately 30 emergency response personnel and 14 pieces of fire/EMS/rescue equipment responded to the call. The fire was brought under control at 2:40 a.m.
There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. The Red Cross provided assistance for two adults.
The home sustained smoke, fire, and water damage with an estimated total of $83,7000 structure damage and $35,000 for contents.
It hasn’t been determined if the home had a working smoke alarm. The origin and cause of the fire is inconclusive.
This fire remains under investigation. If you have information regarding this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward.
MFD advises all citizens to maintain a working smoke detector. Check them once a month, and change the battery when you change your clocks.
Memphis residents may apply for a free smoke detector online at https://www.memphistn.gov/government/fire-department/free-smoke-alarm-application/ or call the Fire Museum of Memphis at 901-636-5650.
