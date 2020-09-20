Pogacar riding to victory at COVID-defying Tour de France

By conquering the Tour on his first attempt, on the eve of his 22nd birthday, Pogacar will join an elite club of rookie winners that includes, among others, the great Eddy Merckx, who ended up winning five. He’ll unseat Egan Bernal, who was 22 when he won last year, as the Tour’s youngest champion since World War II. And he’ll become the second-youngest winner ever of the 117-year-old race, behind only Henri Cornet, who was just shy of 20 when he was crowned in 1904.