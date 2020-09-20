Tennessee Task Force 1 deploys to Texas for Tropical Storm Beta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Task Force 1, made up of 45 responders including firefighters, paramedics, doctors, engineers, deployed Sunday to Texas in wake of Tropical Storm Beta.
They activated as a Type 3 Team with water capabilities.
The team left for College Station, Texas between 8 and 8:30 a.m. from the USAR Warehouse.
Tennessee Task Force 1 will be responsible for search, rescue, and swift water rescue, and the length of the tour is unknown at this time. There may be some interference will cellular service, but they will provide updates when available.
