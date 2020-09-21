Best Life: A look at the health food halo effect

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – It’s pretty clear when offered the choice between a chocolate bar and a carrot stick which is the healthier choice, but most of the time the choice is more subtle, like choosing between white sugar and sugar in the raw. Which would you choose? Many times, the one you think is healthier is because it’s marketed that way. It’s called the healthy food halo effect. Those foods you think are good for you but aren’t. We went to the experts to get answers on which good foods are really bad.