CBHS goes virtual after COVID-19 cluster confirmed on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers High School is moving to distance learning for the next two weeks after learning of additional positive COVID-19 cases among two students and a staff member over the weekend.
CBHS says all three were on campus last week before experiencing symptoms.
CBHS says they are unaware of any transmission on campus but consulted with the Shelby County health Department and decided to move to distance learning as a precaution. They ask parents to report any positive COVID-19 cases to the school.
The school will remain virtual through Oct. 2, giving the current cases time to resolve and allowing any new cases to emerge without putting others at risk.
All campus facilities are closed for the next two weeks and extracurricular activities are canceled.
CBHS students will use the following schedule for distance learning each day:
- 1st Period - 9:30 – 9:55 a.m.
- NO ADVISORY
- 2nd Period - 10:00 – 10:25 a.m.
- 3rd Period - 10:30 – 10:55 a.m.
- 4th Period - 11:00 – 11:25 a.m.
- 5th Period - 11:30 – 11:55 a.m.
- 6th Period - 12:00 – 12:25 p.m.
- 7th Period - 12:30 – 12:55 p.m.
- 8th Period - 1:00 – 1:25 p.m.
Students will use this schedule for the shortened week of return to campus:
- A-Day students return to campus and our normal period schedule on Monday, October 5.
- ACT for Upperclassmen will take place on-campus Tuesday, October 6; Freshmen/Sophomores work independently on finishing first-quarter assignments.
- B-Day students return to campus on Wednesday, October 7 (last day of the 1st quarter).
- Fall Break is Thursday, October 8 through Monday, October 12.
The school confirms a total of six cases, including two employees and four students. CBHS says the two employee cases are related and two student cases are related.
