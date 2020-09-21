Sheriff’s office searching for missing Coahoma County man

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help; a 53-year-old man has been reported missing.
Joe Giles was last seen leaving his home in Friars Point, Mississippi on Sept. 16 just after 9 p.m. CCSO says he was driving a tan 2003 Chevy Tahoe with the tag number DBQ3842.
He is described as a tall Black male, 6 feet 2 inches, and weighs approximately 255 pounds.
Any information regarding Giles' whereabouts can be reported to CCSO at the following phone numbers:
- 662-624-2411
- 662-624-3083
- 662-624-3085
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.