161 Desoto County students in quarantine; 18 COVID-19 cases among students, 6 among staff

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools is reporting 161 of its students are currently in quarantine after 18 coronavirus cases were identified among students and six among staff.
The district released data from the week of Sept. 14 through Sept. 18 showing which schools have confirmed cases. The chart below breaks down the numbers of cases and individuals in quarantine according to schools within DCS.
DCS says the numbers in the chart above do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations unrelated to school.
According to the district, there can be quarantine situations on campus without a confirmed student case. Those situations occur as a result of close contact with an employee.
DCS says their information could be slightly different than data from the MSDH because the state’s data includes private schools.
