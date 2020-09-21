Dry today, but rain chances increase mid-week

REST OF THE WEEK: Although tomorrow will not be a wash-out, a few passing showers will be possible. Rain chances will be highest on Wednesday and Thursday when the outer rain bands from Beta push into the area. Rain could be heavy at times and flash flooding will be possible. A few showers will also be possible Friday. Rainfall totals will be 2-3″ through Friday. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will stay in the mid-70s Tuesday through Thursday. With clouds clearing and low rain chances, highs will return to the lower 80s Friday.