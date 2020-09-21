Dry today, but rain chances increase mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today will be the last completely dry day for a while, as the moisture from Tropical Storm Beta will start filtering in tomorrow. We will have sunshine today and low humidity. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s, so it will feel similar to yesterday. Clouds will increase tonight and low temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 81. Winds will be east 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 62. Winds east 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although tomorrow will not be a wash-out, a few passing showers will be possible. Rain chances will be highest on Wednesday and Thursday when the outer rain bands from Beta push into the area. Rain could be heavy at times and flash flooding will be possible. A few showers will also be possible Friday. Rainfall totals will be 2-3″ through Friday. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will stay in the mid-70s Tuesday through Thursday. With clouds clearing and low rain chances, highs will return to the lower 80s Friday.
WEEKEND: At this point, rain chances are very low this weekend and most of the area will be dry with sunshine. High temperatures will increase to the lower 80s with low temperatures in the mid-60s. Humidity will be slightly higher this weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.