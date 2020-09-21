FAQ: Voting absentee in Shelby County in the 2020 presidential election

Carefully follow the instructions sent with the ballot, including those regarding the affidavit envelope. When marking the ballot, the voter must completely fill in the oval next to the candidate they are voting for. The voter must sign the affidavit envelope and insert their individual ballot into it. (The signature on the affidavit envelope must be that of the voter to whom the ballot is issued.) The affidavit envelope is then placed into the white envelope with the election commission’s address and mailed back to the election commission. Do not place more than one ballot in a single affidavit envelope. Be sure to attach a first-class stamp. The election commission cannot accept ballots that are dropped off by voters at their office.