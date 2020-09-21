3 injured in West Memphis weekend shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Three people have been released from the hospital after being injured during a shooting in West Memphis over the weekend.
West Memphis police say the shooting happened Saturday around 8 p.m. on Winchell Street near South Avalon Street. After police arrived on the scene two of the victims were taken to Regional One and the third was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
Officials say the victims have since been released from the hospital. It is unclear how old the victims were
No suspect information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.