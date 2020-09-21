MFD reports 17 employees with COVID-19, 15 others quarantined

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphis fire station is operating with 10 fewer employees right now because of a COVID-19 cluster.
A spokesman for the Memphis Fire Department says Fire Station 9 has six employees with COVID-19 and another four are self-quarantined because of exposure.
The employees are from all three shifts, according to Lt. Wayne Cooke.
Cooke says there are currently 32 MFD employees off the job because of COVID-19 with 17 active cases and 15 self-quarantined.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.