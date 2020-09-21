Not Again! Tropical Storm Beta & Mid-South Impacts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -There have been six storms that have impacted the Gulf coast, Cristobal, Fay, Laura, Marco, Sally, and the current threat, Tropical Storm Beta. Not all of the six have had impacts on the Mid-South but Beta will this week. It won’t be anywhere near the impacts of Laura but rain will be the main thing. While this isn’t a huge deal for us, it will be along the Gulf Coast.
Grounds along the coast are still saturated from Sally and although Beta is a weaker storm, the rain from the storm will pose a threat for flooding along the coast. Some areas along the immediate coast could get up to 12″ or more. For the Mid-South we won’t pick up as much rain as the coast. Beta will weaken quickly as it moves onshore and there is no threat of severe weather for the Mid-South.
By the time it tracks near our area it will be an area of low pressure.
Rainfall amounts will vary from a half of an inch to an inch.
Rain timing:
Clouds and a few showers Tuesday but not a washout. The more widespread rain is set to move in Wednesday.
There could be some periods of heavy rain.
Rain will continue into Wednesday afternoon.
Some of the heaviest rain will fall Wednesday and into Thursday morning.
The bulk of the rain will start to move out on Thursday night. We won’t completely dry on Friday.
A few lingering showers will be possible on Friday.
The weekend could feature a few showers but not from Beta.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.