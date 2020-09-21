Police investigating overnight shooting in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened in Downtown Memphis.
The Memphis Police Department says around midnight the groups gathered by Hueys on 2nd street, which was closed at the time, and started shooting at each other. One man was shot three times.
That’s when police say he ran into the Canopy Hotel, about 400 feet away, to ask for help. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition but police report the injuries are not life-threatening.
MPD has not revealed any information about who was involved in the shooting or what may have led up to it. But we’ll keep working to learn more.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.