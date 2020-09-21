SCSO continues search for missing man at state park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search continues for a man who was last seen at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park.
Shelby County Search and Rescue along with multiple other agencies are searching for 75-year-old Hugh Haraway, who went missing Saturday night at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park.
Haraway is about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, shorts and sneakers.
Contact the sheriff’s department, if you have any information on Haraway’s whereabouts.
