Summer ends on a mild note in the Mid-South while fall begins with Tropical Storm Beta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine and slightly below average temperatures go into the record books for the last day of summer 2020. Fall begins tomorrow morning at 8:30 with clouds and a tropical storm just to our south.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with an east wind at 5 to 10 MPH along with lows in the lower 60s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few isolated showers, an east wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a light east wind, and overnight lows in the lower 60s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs near 70 and overnight lows in the low 60s. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, highs near 80, and lows in the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the low 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
