Sunshine will give way to clouds and rain chances by mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today will be the last completely dry day for a while, as the moisture from Tropical Storm Beta will start filtering in tomorrow. Expect sunshine with a few clouds through the afternoon. Winds will be east at 10-15 mph. High temperatures will reach the low 80s, so it will feel similar to yesterday. Clouds will increase tonight and low temperatures will drop into the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 62. Winds east 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although tomorrow will not be a wash-out, a few passing showers will be possible. Rain chances will be highest on Wednesday and Thursday when the outer rain bands from Beta push into the area. A few bands of rain could be heavy at times. A few showers will also be possible Friday. Rainfall totals will be 1-2″ through Friday. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday. With lower rain chances, highs will return to the low 80s Friday. Lows will be in the 60s all week.
WEEKEND: Rain chances are small but a shower or two can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Humidity will be slightly higher this weekend.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
