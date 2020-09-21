Sunshine will give way to clouds and rain chances by mid-week

REST OF THE WEEK: Although tomorrow will not be a wash-out, a few passing showers will be possible. Rain chances will be highest on Wednesday and Thursday when the outer rain bands from Beta push into the area. A few bands of rain could be heavy at times. A few showers will also be possible Friday. Rainfall totals will be 1-2″ through Friday. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday. With lower rain chances, highs will return to the low 80s Friday. Lows will be in the 60s all week.