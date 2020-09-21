UofM student asks for pass/fail grading system for 2020 semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A student at the University of Memphis is asking the school to change the grading system for the 2020 semester.
“Motivation for school is at an all-time low,” Josiah Crutchfield, a student at the University of Memphis, said.
After sending a letter to the university president requesting they re-implement the pass/fail option for this semester and not hearing back, Crutchfield started an online petition.
More than 800 signatures have already been gathered.
“There’s a lot of stress and trauma that has accumulated these past few months with everything that has been going on in the world. I mean you can’t wake up a single day without something new happening, and it’s traumatic every single time,” Crutchfield said.
The university gave students a credit/ no credit grade option last semester due to “changing circumstances.”
Crutchfield didn’t opt for the pass-fail last semester but says given that times are still unprecedented he feels students should be given the option.
“If you feel that your grades, you know were good and you worked hard. I’m not even going to say worked hard, because people can still work hard and they still might think they want the pass-fail,” Crutchfield said.
Crutchfield also noted other universities giving students the pass/fail grading option this fall semester, including Georgetown, the University of North Carolina, Massachusetts, and Alabama.
“You know students are in different situations,” Crutchfield said.
We reached out to the University of Memphis about this matter but have not heard back.
