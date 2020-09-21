WATCH: Shelby County government presents $750K check to SCS for student headset fundraiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanks to Shelby County government, Shelby County Schools met its $1 million goal Monday to buy headsets for all 95,000 students in the district.
Last month, WMC Action News 5 helped raise more than $322,000 for the SCS Headsets for Learning fundraiser through SchoolSeed Foundation.
On Monday, Mayor Lee Harris, Commission Chairman Eddie Jones and Commissioner Tami Sawyer are presenting a $750,000 check to SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray and members of the SCS Board of Education.
SCS began the 2020-21 school year virtually and set out to raise a million dollars to provide every student with a headset to accompany their district-issued digital device.
Ray said CARES Act funding paid for the digital devices, but the district needed the community’s support to be able to provide students with headsets.
