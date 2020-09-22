2 arrested by Hernando police for enticement of a minor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators with the Hernando Police Department arrested two more individuals for enticement of a minor for sexual purposes Friday.
Tony Amargot, 32, and Kyle Jamar Prewitt, 22, traveled from different parts of Tenn. with intentions to meet a juvenile for sexual purposes. There are now 25 arrests in this months-long investigation of child predators.
Hernando police urge parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts and alert authorities about anything suspicious.
