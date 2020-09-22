2 arrested by Hernando police for enticement of a minor

2 arrested by Hernando police for enticement of a minor
Tony Amargot, 32, and Kyle Jamar Prewitt, 22, were arrested Friday for enticement of a minor for sexual purposes. (Source: Hernando Police Department)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 22, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 3:54 PM

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators with the Hernando Police Department arrested two more individuals for enticement of a minor for sexual purposes Friday.

Tony Amargot, 32, and Kyle Jamar Prewitt, 22, traveled from different parts of Tenn. with intentions to meet a juvenile for sexual purposes. There are now 25 arrests in this months-long investigation of child predators.

On Friday September 18th, Investigators with the Hernando Police Department arrested 2 additional individuals for...

Posted by City of Hernando Police Department on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Hernando police urge parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts and alert authorities about anything suspicious.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.