Bars, limited-service restaurants can reopen as Shelby County loosens COVID-19 restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has announced new guidance for limited-service restaurants and bars in Shelby County allowing them to reopen.
The latest health directive announced during Tuesday’s task force briefing says customers cannot stand or be seated at a physical bar and alcohol can only be served with food to customers who are seated at a table. There’s also a two-hour limit set for customers to receive service.
SCHD says alcohol sales must stop by 10 p.m.
Health directive #12 can be viewed [HERE].
This comes after Shelby County officials announced their plans to launch “Share the Tab" that will aid limited-service restaurants that have been financially affected by the pandemic.
The county government has set aside $450,000 to help those businesses in need.
Limited-service restaurants can apply for a $10,000 grant to help with any COVID-19-related expenses like rent/mortgage and even payroll costs, according to Shelby County officials.
Business owners can apply by visiting covid19.shelbycountytn.gov and clicking “Share the Tab.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.