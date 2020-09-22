Bars, limited-service restaurants can reopen as Shelby County loosens COVID-19 restrictions

WATCH: Shelby County task force gives update on COVID-19 - Sept. 22
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 22, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 1:13 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has announced new guidance for limited-service restaurants and bars in Shelby County allowing them to reopen.

The latest health directive announced during Tuesday’s task force briefing says customers cannot stand or be seated at a physical bar and alcohol can only be served with food to customers who are seated at a table. There’s also a two-hour limit set for customers to receive service.

SCHD says alcohol sales must stop by 10 p.m.

Health directive #12 can be viewed [HERE].

This comes after Shelby County officials announced their plans to launch “Share the Tab" that will aid limited-service restaurants that have been financially affected by the pandemic.

The county government has set aside $450,000 to help those businesses in need.

Limited-service restaurants can apply for a $10,000 grant to help with any COVID-19-related expenses like rent/mortgage and even payroll costs, according to Shelby County officials.

Business owners can apply by visiting covid19.shelbycountytn.gov and clicking “Share the Tab.”

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.