Best Life: Advice for landing your dream job

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Millennials change their jobs an average of four times in the decade after graduating from college. It’s the quickest way to advance in title and salary. According to CNN, a new job often comes with a 15 percent pay raise, but whether you’re just starting out or on your second or third career move, how do you land your dream job? What advice should you follow? Because what worked for your parents could be 30 years out of date.