Breakdown: Sniffles? Why fall allergies could be the worst

One study in 2019 in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health studied airborne pollen levels over several decades and in 17 locations abroad. The studies were done in Europe, Canada, the US and Iceland. Over two-thirds showing an increase in pollen and pollen seasons were found to be longer. The longer seasons were linked to above average temperatures. Studies found that in areas where spring arrived early there was a 14% uptick in hay fever and there was also increase where spring arrived late. Researchers believed that this was due many species releasing pollen all at once.