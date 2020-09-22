Local company donates warehouse for massive future Binghampton job training center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A huge donation in the Binghampton Community will lead to a major new job training center for the community.
When local telecommunications supply company Power and Tel realized they needed more space, they decided against selling their warehouse. Instead, they’re donating the massive space in the hopes that it helps the Binghampton community for years to come.
Power and Tel plans to move out of their 82-thousand square foot warehouse on Yale Avenue later this year. When they do so, they will donate the space to the Binghampton Development Corporation.
BDC Executive Director Noah Gray says they will use this space to will make a major impact on the community.
“This is an outstanding opportunity that can have an outsize impact on the Binghampton community,” Gray said.
The BDC says they will open a job training center and bring in other tenants that can also offer paid on the job training inside the warehouse.
“We’re going to be able to hire folks from the neighborhood and bring on tenants that can hire people from the neighborhood and do paid job training here,” Gray said. “Hard and soft skills and not just turn that into jobs but hopefully into living-wage careers.”
Gray says they’ve estimated the warehouse space to be worth around 1 million dollars.
Power and Tel CEO Jennifer Sims tells WMC Action News 5, instead of selling the warehouse, they want to see the space help to grow the community.
“My hope is that just like we’ve been able to grow and get new jobs and new opportunities, that they will continue in creating new jobs and new businesses,” Sims said.
“Something like this where we can really help build capacity with residents and neighbors is an incredible opportunity for the neighborhood,” Gray said.
The Binghampton Development Corporation plans to take over the warehouse and start their job training center in the Spring of 2021.
