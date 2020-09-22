Suspect arrested in attempted carjacking at Kroger gas station that led to deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have arrested a man who they say was involved in an attempted carjacking Monday at a Kroger Fuel Center where the victim fired shots at the suspects, killing one and injuring another.
Willie Murry is charged with attempted second-degree murder, using a firearm during a dangerous felony and two counts of property theft.
According to the police report, the victim said he was pumping gas at the Kroger gas station near Poplar and Kirby when someone stole the key fob to his 2019 Mercedes SUV. The victim started walking toward the store to ask about surveillance video but returned to the vehicle to find a man in the driver’s seat trying to drive away.
Police say the suspect in the driver’s seat jumped out of the vehicle through the passenger side door. The victim said he then saw a black car nearby and another man pointing a handgun out of the window.
Police say the victim fired several shots at the car. One suspect died.
Murry showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. Police say hospital surveillance video showed him getting out of a black vehicle.
Police detained Murry after he was treated and took him for questioning.
According to the police report, Murry admitted to his role in the attempted carjacking and said the car they used -- a 2013 Lexus ES350 -- was also stolen.
Police recovered the Lexus with blood inside and bullet holes in the car.
Murry was arrested and booked into jail.
Police have not identified the deceased suspect.
