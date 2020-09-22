2 Memphis Tigers find NFL end zone for 1st time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to a pair of former Memphis Tigers who are trying to make their mark in the NFL.
Second year pro Darrell Henderson had his best game with the LA Rams.
Henderson, a former South Panola star, tallied more than 100 yards rushing and receiving and scored his first NFL touchdown in the Rams' 37-19 win at Philadelphia.
Not to be outdone, rookie Antonio Gibson crossed the double stripe for the first time with the Washington Football Team.
Gibson had 13 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown vs. Arizona. But it wasn’t enough to get Washington in the win column.
Arizona won 30-15.
Gibson had 91 yards rushing in 2 NFL Games.
