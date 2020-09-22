Memphis woman indicted in boyfriend’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been indicted in the death of her boyfriend last year, who was taken to a hospital with injuries compatible with being run over by a vehicle, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced Tuesday.
A grand jury indicted Deshunta Sudduth, 46, on a first-degree murder charge.
Detectives were called to Methodist North early on Dec. 8, 2019, where 37-year-old victim Tabius Pride was brought by a friend who said he’d been run over by a car. Pride died shortly after from his injuries which included chest trauma, broken ribs, and road rash to his face, arms, legs, and back.
Witnesses told police Sudduth and Pride were drinking and arguing earlier that evening and that around 1 a.m., Sudduth ran Pride over at Washington and Orleans.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.