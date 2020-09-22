National Voter Registration Day takes different form in pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are less than two weeks to go until the close of voter registration. So, the Shelby County Election Commission and thousands of people across Shelby County are making the final push to get people registered to vote.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Shelby County are registered to vote, and as always the presidential election is expected to bring more people to the polls. Never has there been an election like 2020- in the middle of a pandemic.
“Normally on voter registration day, if it wasn’t a pandemic, we’d have all sorts of fun things going on,” Shelby County Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips said.
Instead, Phillips has seen thousands of voters register online as groups like Facebook push registering to vote.
However, several groups held voter registration events on National Voter Registration Day Tuesday. The Memphis River Parks Partnership hosted the national voter registration tour- All In: The Fight for Democracy.
“We’ll take as many [voters] as we can get,” Helen Hope with the Memphis River Parks Partnership said. “Even one more registration is one more person voting.”
According to the Shelby County Election Commission, there are more than 500,000 registered voters in the county. After a surge in absentee ballot requests for the August Election, Phillips said requests have gone down.
She urges people to mask up and vote in person, but one voting location is still up in the air. Phillips said she and the Memphis Grizzlies decided not to use the FedEx forum as a voting site after the NBA offered up arenas as a way to implement more socially distant polling locations.
“The Grizzlies have been wonderful voting partners, and they and I both looked at the situation and decided it wouldn’t be suitable for an early voting location,” Phillips said.
“Any ability I have [to make the FedEx Forum an early voting site] I am going to push that process until it’s not feasible,” Shelby County Election Commissioner Bennie Smith said.
Smith said the Commission should’ve made that decision not the administrator.
“The public is outraged by the Election Commission’s inability to consider or give it the proper thought,” Smith said.
