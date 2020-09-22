Off and on showers the next couple of days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy with pockets of light rain, especially in eastern Arkansas. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s at best. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Expect more clouds with isolated showers. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. East wind 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: More passing showers. Cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
LATE WEEK: Rain chances will be highest on Wednesday evening into Wednesday night and Thursday when the main bands from the remnants of Beta push into the area. Rainfall totals will be around 1 inch or so through Thursday. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s again Thursday. Highs will return to the lower 80s Friday with lower rain chances.
WEEKEND: At this point, rain chances are very low this weekend and most of the area will be dry with some sun at times. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Humidity will be slightly higher this weekend.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.