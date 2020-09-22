Operation LeGend results in 27 charged with federal offenses in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Since it’s launch in July 2020, Operation LeGend has made 302 arrests in Memphis, and now 27 defendants have been charged with federal offenses.
Operation LeGend brings in federal law enforcement to work with local police to fight violent crime.
Attorney General William P. Barr announced Tuesday that 10 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses, 13 charged with firearms-related offenses, and 4 charged with other violent crimes.
The operation is underway in at least nine cities across the U.S. and since it launched, there have been more than 2,000 total arrests.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.