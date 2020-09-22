Rain likely today and tomorrow, drop in temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mostly dry and cloudy this morning, but rain will move in from the west this afternoon. Moisture from Tropical Storm Beta will flow into the Mid-South today and tomorrow, which will give us on and off rain for the next 48 hours. Flash flooding will be possible in north Mississippi with up to 3 inches of rain. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will only be in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. High: 72. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 63. Winds east 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Showers will be possible early Thursday, but the widespread rain will be moving out in the afternoon. However, it will remain cloudy all day and patchy drizzle will still be possible. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will be in the lower 70s Wednesday and mid-70s Thursday. With clouds clearing and low rain chances, highs will return to the lower 80s Friday.
WEEKEND: Rain chances are very low this weekend and most of the area will be dry with sunshine. High temperatures will increase to the lower 80s with low temperatures in the mid-60s. Humidity will be slightly higher this weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.