Rain likely today and tomorrow, drop in temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mostly dry and cloudy this morning, but rain will move in from the west this afternoon. Moisture from Tropical Storm Beta will flow into the Mid-South today and tomorrow, which will give us on and off rain for the next 48 hours. Flash flooding will be possible in north Mississippi with up to 3 inches of rain. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will only be in the lower 70s.