The remnants of Beta bring rain to the Mid-South

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a light east wind, and overnight lows in the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers, an east wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and highs only in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain, possibly heavy at times, a breezy east wind, and lows in the lower 60s.
THIS WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers mainly during the morning and midday hours along with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 60. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, highs near 80, and lows in the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
