Teen indicted in double homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis teen has been indicted in the deadly shootings of two Miss. men at a South Memphis gas station last year, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
Desean McKinnie, 17, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder and one of reckless endangerment.
The shootings happened on Sept. 1, 2019, at the Fast Fuel gas station in the 1300 block of Elvis Presley at South Parkway, where police found the two victims unresponsive in the front seat of a vehicle.
The victims, Xabian Myers, 21, and Terrell Henry, 19, both of Horn Lake, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead shortly after at a hospital.
According to investigators, McKinnie and a young woman were identified by witnesses and security video as the suspects who climbed over the victims and exited the vehicle by the driver’s side door.
