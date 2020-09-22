Victim in alleged attempted carjacking at Kroger fuel center claims self-defense

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are revealing much more about that attempted carjacking including releasing the name of the 16-year-old who died in the shooting. Leslie Ballin, Attorney for that 72-year-old doctor, told WMC Action News 5 it was self-defense.
Ballin talking about the moment his client, retired radiologist Dr. Terry Thompson, opened fire at accused carjackers at this East Memphis Kroger gas station Monday afternoon.
“He was the victim of an attempted carjacking. His life was threatened, gun pointed at him. My client was put in a very precarious, dangerous situation where he thought his life was ending,” Ballin said.
Police say 16-year-old Cameron Pryor died at the hospital, and 18-year-old Willie Murry was shot in the foot and later arrested for attempted second-degree murder and car theft.
A new police affidavit explains how the shooting played out. Thompson said he was parked at a pump when someone stole his key from out of his Mercedes G Wagon. Then, Thompson saw someone in his car who he said pointed a gun at him.
That person jumped out of the Mercedes into a stolen Lexus. Thompson said the driver of the car then pointed a gun at him. Thompson and the person in the car both fired.
WMC Action News 5 spoke with Murry’s mother who did not want to be seen on camera. She said her son called her.
“He just said mom I got shot. I been shot. I asked what was going on. He just said what hospital to go to and I told him,” Murry’s mother said.
As far as any charges for Thompson, the DA’s office said it is reviewing that. Ballin says Thompson thought he was going to die.
“I think he is glad to be alive today. Sad about the situation but he’s cooperated with the authorities. I understand there are a number of witnesses,” Ballin said.
Witnesses said as many as three carjackers could have been involved, but so far we don’t know the identity of that third suspect or what charges that person could face.
