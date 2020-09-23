California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

FILE - In this May 13, 2020, file photo, Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla electric car plant in Fremont, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, Sept. 23 that the state will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035. He ordered state regulators to come up with requirements to meet that goal. California would be the first state with such a rule, though Germany and France are among 15 other countries that have a similar requirement. (Source: AP Photo/Ben Margot, File/AP)