Collierville High School teachers push for changes to COVID-19 instructional methods

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Collierville teachers are asking the district to move to all virtual learning, citing concern over their workload. The high school teachers made the statements on Tuesday night at a school board meeting.
A Facebook post from a woman who attended the meeting said the group of teachers expressed frustrations over having to plan and teach lessons for completely virtual students and those choosing the high school’s hybrid learning model, which alternates days at home and in class
“I think all teachers want everyone back five days,” wrote another high school teacher in a community Facebook group, “The issue is the back and forth and lack of consistency. This is my 25th year and the first time I’ve considered walking out. I work hard. We work hard. It doesn’t seem to matter.”
"We have close to 200 teachers at the high school and maybe less than 18 were physically there last night. And we have to be mindful that we’re not generalizing everyone’s opinion, said Mario Hogue, with Collierville Schools. “Those public meetings with our district education board, those are designed to listen to those concerns.”
Hogue said leaders would be speaking more in-depth with high school teachers about the issues raised.
Ultimately the board made no changes to the instructional modes at the high school, but they did eliminate semester exams and cut the minimum number of quarterly grades from 12 to nine for this school year.
Hogue said the district is trying to offer the best options possible for students, parents, and teachers in an unprecedented time.
“I continue to say please be agile. Please be nimble. This is just a very odd year for schools and for education across the board. We are managing day-to-day operations, making decisions day-to-day based off the newest information we receive,” he said.
Collierville High School went remote only for two weeks in late August and early September after a COVID-19 cluster was identified. The district reported more than two dozen positive cases and upwards of 300 people including staff were ordered to quarantine. In-person classes have since resumed.
