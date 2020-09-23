901 FC postpones match vs NC FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There will be no soccer at AutoZone Park Wednesday night. 901 FC’s Match against North Carolina FC is postponed because of the coronavirus.
The club reports there is a positive COVID-19 test within the Memphis organization; it did not say if it was a player or coach.
The person is under quarantine and the care of team physicians. The match postponed out of “an abundance of caution." The United Soccer League is looking at dates for a re-schedule.
Not much time left with the regular season ending Oct. 4.
Memphis' next game now is at Charlotte Saturday night. The scheduled regular season finale is at home Oct. 3 against Birmingham.
