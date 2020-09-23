’Green Book’ exhibit to debut at NCRM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Smithsonian exhibit is coming to the National Civil Rights Museum, giving visitors a glimpse of the perils of traveling while Black in the era of Jim Crow laws.
The exhibit showcases the “Negro Motorist Green Book” that guided African American travelers to safe stops, including the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.
Opening on Oct. 3, the exhibit will be on view through Jan. 3, 2021.
The exhibition includes a variety of objects ranging from business signs and postcards to an original “Green Book.”
Created in 1936 by Harlem postman Victor Green, “The Green Book” was distributed nationwide until 1967.
