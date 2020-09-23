Investigation underway following reported robbery of MLGW workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police responded to a reported robbery of MLGW workers in Whitehaven Wednesday evening.
There was a large police scene on Michael Road, near Elvis Presley Boulevard and Raines Road.
A spokesperson for the utility told WMC Action News 5 the incident is under investigation.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was transported from the scene.
We have reached out to Memphis Police for more information on injuries and any arrests, and we will keep you updated.
