Mississippi Freedom Caucus asks Gov. Reeves to end executive orders, reform current law

“Since the very onset of this pandemic, Governor Reeves and his team have worked closely with state health experts to quickly respond and execute a data-driven, measured strategy to protect public health. Issuing these executive orders to combat COVID-19 and protect the integrity of our hospitals have been some of the toughest decisions the Governor has had to make in his almost two decades of public service. This pandemic does not discriminate—it has impacted lives and livelihoods across the board. The only way through this and to emerge stronger is together. The Governor will continue to follow and enforce Mississippi laws to ensure the health and well-being of all who call this great state home.” - Renae Eze, spokesperson