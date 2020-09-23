More rain on the way tonight and tomorrow thanks to the remnants of Beta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of showers along with a breezy northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, a northeast wind at 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
THURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a light northeast wind and lows in the upper 50s to near 60.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
