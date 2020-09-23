NBA commissioner says new season could begin in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Maybe you’ll see Ja Morant again in FedExForum but it won’t be till the calendar turns for a new year.
The NBA is reportedly looking for a January start to next season.
League Commissioner Adam Silver told CNN his best guess is the new NBA Season won’t start till 2021, and emphasized the goal is to a “standard season."
That would mean a full 82 games, plus the playoffs. After the league shut down in March due to the coronavirus, the NBA announced a tentative date of Dec.1 for the start of the new season, then backed that up to Christmas. But Silver says with more coronavirus-related information becoming available, he believes a January start makes more sense.
The commissioner added the hope is to play games in home arenas in front of fans but, said more needs to be done on rapid testing and social distancing protocols.
Silver has said roughly 40% of the league’s $8 billion revenue is tied to having fans in arenas.
