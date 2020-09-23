Ole Miss quarterbacks still fighting for top spot

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Southeastern Conference opens its COVID-19 delayed season with several marquee matchups, including Florida coming to Oxford to play Ole Miss.
The Rebels are putting the finishing touches on their new offense centered around the brain of new Head Coach Lane Kiffin. The quarterback competition between last season’s opening game starter Matt Corral, and super Rookie John Rhys Plumlee is not settled.
But, as much as the two are trying to impress the coaching staff on the field, they are working to do the same off it, as well with Plumlee and Corral leading the team meetings for all the Rebel Quarterbacks, putting in the extra time to fully grasp the new playbook.
“The quarterbacks are supposed to be the last ones to leave, they’re supposed to be the first ones in and I think as a unit, we’ve done a hell of a job this year by far, this is the hardest that I’ve ever worked since I was trying to earn a scholarship," said Corral.
“This new offense is a lot on our plate and so as quarterbacks you want to know everybody’s role and job, so we decided to take it upon ourselves, come in a little bit earlier to be able to watch some film, whether it’s on defenses or on our scheme that we’re running just to know and get a better grasp of the offense that we’re running now," said Plumlee.
Kickoff for the Rebels and Florida Gators is 11 a.m. Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.
