Periods of rain through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy with periods of rain through the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to hit the mid to upper 60s. Rain totals will range from a half inch to an inch. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: More isolated showers or downpours. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds east at 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Showers will taper off late Thursday morning. Rainfall totals will be 1-2″ through Thursday. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s again. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night with lows in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Highs will return to the upper 70s to lower 80s Friday if the clouds break some. Lows will be in the mid 60s Friday night.
WEEKEND: Most of the area will be dry with some sun at times. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Humidity will be slightly higher this weekend. Dry weather will continue into next week with highs in the 80s Monday but much cooler by Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
